COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Frank Martin was fired on Monday after 10 seasons at South Carolina, one of his previous targets was on his way to the dentist when he learned of Martin's dismissal.

Ridge View junior GG Jackson, who is rated as the top-ranked power forward prospect in the country for the Class of 2023, has a great relationship with Martin who had made Jackson a top priority.

Jackson said Martin's dismissal was a shock but it did not cost South Carolina a position in his top six which also includes North Carolina, Duke, Georgetown, Auburn and the G-League as finalists in his recruitment. Jackson said his current plan is to wait and see who South Carolina hires as its new head coach. But there is no question that Martin's exit has affected Jackson's opinion of the current state of the program.