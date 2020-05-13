Daryl Jarvis is back in the 803.

The coach who led the C.A. Johnson boys basketball program to its first state championship in 25 years has been hired as the new head boys basketball coach at Dreher High School.

For the past two seasons, Jarvis had been the head coach at West Florence High School where he led that program to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs in both of his seasons.

Jarvis spent six seasons at C.A. Johnson with the win over Whale Branch in the Class A state championship game serving as the high point of his career as a head coach.

He has also been an assistant at Ridge View, Brookland-Cayce and Eau Claire High School.