The Bash wraps up its three-day showcase

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic, The Bash returned in full force to the Columbia community.
Once again, several Midlands basketball programs were on the court along with some of the premier programs around the country. There was international flavor as the final game of The Bash featured a Saturday night showdown between the host school Ridge View and Orangeville Prep which is based in Ontario.
During the three-day event, a number of college coaches were spotted courtside including staffs from South Carolina, Duke, Florida State and Georgia. Newberry College was also spotted in the building along with other Division II programs from around the state.