The Bash wraps up its three-day showcase

Outstanding high school basketball talent was on the display at Ridge View High School.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic, The Bash returned in full force to the Columbia community.

Once again, several Midlands basketball programs were on the court along with some of the premier programs around the country. There was international flavor as the final game of The Bash featured a Saturday night showdown between the host school Ridge View and Orangeville Prep which is based in Ontario.