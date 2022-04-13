Local basketball coach will work the Jordan Brand Classic

Dion Bethea from Gray Collegiate Academy is an assistant coach for this week's Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 21st annual Jordan Brand Classic tips off Friday, April 15 at Chicago's Hope Academy and Gray Collegiate Academy head basketball coach Dion Bethea is working the event as an assistant coach.

The Jordan Brand Classic takes place in Chicago where Michael Jordan achieved legendary status with the Bulls.