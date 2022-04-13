Local basketball coach will work the Jordan Brand Classic

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 21st annual Jordan Brand Classic tips off Friday, April 15 at Chicago's Hope Academy and Gray Collegiate Academy head basketball coach Dion Bethea is working the event as an assistant coach.
The Jordan Brand Classic takes place in Chicago where Michael Jordan achieved legendary status with the Bulls.
Honoring MJ's legacy, the Jordan Brand Classic is a celebration of the next generation of basketball stars and regularly features the best and brightest high school talent in the country.