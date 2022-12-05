A.C. Flora hires Ed Scott as its new head boys basketball coach

Scott is a former standout guard at Lower Richland and Clemson. He has been the head coach at Lakewood for the last three seasons.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A familiar face will be courtside at A.C. Flora this upcoming season.

Ed Scott has been named the program's new head boys basketball coach. He comes to One Falcon Drive from Lakewood High School where he has been the head coach for the last three seasons. He has also been an assistant at River Bluff at Richland Northeast.

Scott was an outstanding guard at Lower Richland, helping the Diamond Hornets win the 1999 state championship. He went on to an All-ACC career at Clemson where he was a four-year starter in the backcourt. In 2003, Scott was named First Team All-ACC, the first Clemson point guard to earn that award in 43 years.