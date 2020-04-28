Spartanburg Day School has hired Gregg Nibert as its new head boys basketball coach.

Nibert has more than 40 years of coaching experience including 28 seasons as the head coach at Presbyterian College.

With 419 victories as the head coach of the Blue Hose, Nibert is the program's all-time winningest coach. Nibert twice led PC to South Atlantic Conference championships and then led the program to the transition from the Division II ranks to Division as the Blue Hose are currently members of the Big South Conference.

Most recently, Nibert was a P/E. teacher and an assistant football and basketball coach at Spartanburg Christian Academy.

Nibert began his coaching career in 1979 as an assistant coach for Rice University in Houston, Texas. He also coached basketball at Furman University before moving on to Presbyterian College.

One of Nibert's former players at PC is current Dutch Fork head basketball coach Bret Jones.

Just a couple of years ago, Spartanburg Day was the dominate team in SCISA Class 2A as the Griffins won three consecutive state titles behind the star power of current New Orleans Pelican forward Zion Williamson.