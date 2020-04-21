The dominant team in the Palmetto State has racked up a number of awards and now Dorman head coach Thomas Ryan has been honored as a national coach of the year.

The former Lexington Wildcat guard was named the country's top high school basketball coach by the website "Ballislife.com".

In March, Dorman won its fourth consecutive 5A state championship, matching the feat accomplished by Calhoun County for most consecutive state titles in the modern era.

The Cavaliers finished 30-1 and in the process, they captured the Chick-fil-A Classic and became the first South Carolina team to win the Beach Ball Classic since 1986 (Eau Claire) . The Cavs’ only loss was to No. 9 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Ryan has had two head coaching stints - six years at Aiken and he just finished his 13th season in the Upstate. In the past four seasons where Dorman has ended its year by hoisting a state championship trophy, it has gone 84-4 vs. in-state competition and he is the first coach from the Palmetto State to earn this national honor dating back to 1969-70.