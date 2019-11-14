Ja'Von Benson's career path took another turn Thursday afternoon when he signed to play at South Carolina.

Benson transferred to Ridge View from Westwood but he had to sit out his sophomore season and thus, was not on the court in March of 2018 when the Blazers hoisted their first state championship trophy. He had been able to practice, but not play.

One year later, Benson scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win over Wilson which gave the Blazers their second consecutive state championship.

A month ago, Benson committed to the Gamecocks over the College of Charleston and Thursday afternoon, Benson made that choice official.



Benson is the second Midlands big man to sign with the Gamecocks in as many days. A.C. Flora's Patric Iriel signed on Wednesday.