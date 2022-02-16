x
High School

Ridge View basketball coach will leave at the end of the season

Yerrick Stoneman has been hired as the new head basketball coach at Oak Hill Academy.
Yerrick Stoneman speaks to his team in the locker room after it captured the first of three consecutive 4A state championships.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School is losing head boys basketball coach Yerrick Stoneman who is returning to familiar territory.

Oak Hill Academy announced Wednesday morning that Stoneman will step down as the head basketball coach at Ridge View High School and will take over the program at Oak Hill..

Stoneman has been at Ridge View since 2016. He led Ridge View to three consecutive state championships from 2018-2020 and he has coached a number of players who have competed at the next level. 

Malcolm Wilson and Kaiden Rice at Georgetown and Ja'Von Benson at South Carolina are Ridge View graduates who are currently competing on the Power 5 level.

Stoneman will leave when Ridge View's run in the playoffs end. The Blazers open the 5A playoffs tonight against Boiling Springs.

He is a former assistant at Oak Hill under the legendary coach Steve Smith who is retiring after more than 30 seasons at Oak Hill.

