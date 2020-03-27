In its 35th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, named P.J. Hall of Dorman High School as its 2019-20 Gatorade South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Hall is the first Gatorade South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Dorman High School and joins his sister Thayer (Volleyball, ’15, ’16, ’17) in winning the honor in South Carolina. Thayer Hall was also the national Gatorade winner her senior season at Dorman. She is a rising junior on the Florida Gator volleyball team.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Hall as South Carolina’s best high school boys basketball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award, Hall joins an elite alumni association of past state boys basketball award winners, including Karl-Anthony Towns (2012-13 & 2013-14, St. Joseph High School, N.J.), Dwight Howard (2003-04, Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, Ga.), Chris Bosh (2001-02, Lincoln High School, Texas), Paul Pierce (1994-95, Inglewood High School, Calif.), Chauncey Billups (1993-94 & 1994-95, George Washington High School, Colo.) and Jason Kidd (1991-92, St. Joseph Notre Dame High School, Calif.).

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound senior forward led the Cavaliers (30-1) to their fourth straight Class 5A state title this past season. Hall averaged 14.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks, shooting 53.3 percent from the field for the Cavaliers who finished the season ranked second nationally by Max Preps.

A First-Team All-State selection in 2019, Hall is ranked as the nation’s No. 42 recruit in the Class of 2020 by ESPN.