Bailey Harris has had one full season of retirement ... sort of.

The longtime Lexington head basketball coach still teaches history and coaches cross country at Lexington. Basketball-wise, he is currently the Director of Basketball at Ben Lippen which is a mentoring role for both Falcon head coaches.

Harris will no doubt reflect on his days coaching Bret Jones and Thomas Ryan at Lexington. Jones is the head coach at Dutch Fork High School, while Ryan is in charge of the Dorman program.

Dutch Fork is in the state finals for the first time since 2003, while Dorman has won the last three 5A titles and is nationally ranked. The tremendous success of Dorman is why Ryan believes his former coach will be torn, but rooting for Dutch Fork in the end.

"He's pulling for both of us but he's pull for Dutch Fork in his heart and he should," Ryan said.

"He should and I'm happy for Bret and this opportunity. He means a lot to me. We've talked on the phone three or four times a week for 20 years. That's how much basketball we've talked but it's not just basketball. Our families, his daughter was a flower girl, him and his wife were in Susie's and my wedding. So this is a special week."

Jones and one of his Dutch Fork assistants, Jason Cochcroft, are former Lexington assistants under Harris.

"Coach Harris, you know is very proud of his guys in the profession," said Jones.

"He takes immense pride in it as evidenced after our game Saturday, He was very emotional about it, us going to the state championship. Bailey's going to be a proud father sitting in the stands."