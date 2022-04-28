GG Jackson - "Coach Martin, he's definitely my guy"

Ridge View's GG Jackson talks about his relationship with former South Carolina head coach Frank Martin and if things might have played out differently.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Minutes after he made his college choice official by putting on a North Carolina cap, GG Jackson was surrounded by cameras and microphones as he was asked about choosing North Carolina and the process of locking down his college choice.

But given Jackson's close relationship with former South Carolina head coach Frank Martin, the Ridge View star was careful with his words when he was asked what kind of hat would he be wearing had Frank Martin not been fired by South Carolina.

Jackson deferred on the answer to that specific question but did go on the record about how he and Martin have bonded during the recruiting process, even after GG's decision to wear the Tar Heel colors.

“Coach Martin, he’s definitely my guy," Jackson said.

"He’s still showing love even though I’m not going to UMass and unfortunately South Carolina let him go. But that’s still my guy."

Martin has gone on record saying he believes had he not been fired by South Carolina, Jackson would have been wearing a South Carolina hat at his announcement. Nothing Jackson said Wednesday would contradict Martin's statement and at the very least, it's safe to say it was down to the two Carolinas for Jackson's services.