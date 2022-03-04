GG Jackson gets another offer from a familiar person

Martin was dismissed as South Carolina's head coach on March 14. Jackson told News19 recently that he was on his way to the dentist when he learned of Martin's dismissal after 10 seasons in Columbia. Jackson said he was "shocked" to hear the news but said he would wait and see who the Gamecocks hired before making a decision about South Carolina's status in his list of six finalists. Martin has gone on record saying had he stayed on at South Carolina, he believes Jackson would have eventually signed with the Gamecock program. Martin is counting on his long relationship with GG and the Jackson family and his vision for UMass basketball to perhaps give Jackson a seventh option as he prepares to make a decision on his destination.