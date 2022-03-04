GG Jackson gets another offer from a familiar person

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Frank Martin is making another run at GG Jackson.
Martin, who was introduced a few days ago as the new head coach at UMass, extended an offer to Jackson on Saturday.
Jackson is the top rated power forward nationally for the Class of 2023. He recently led Ridge View to the Class 5A state championship with Martin sitting on press row at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.
Martin was dismissed as South Carolina's head coach on March 14. Jackson told News19 recently that he was on his way to the dentist when he learned of Martin's dismissal after 10 seasons in Columbia. Jackson said he was "shocked" to hear the news but said he would wait and see who the Gamecocks hired before making a decision about South Carolina's status in his list of six finalists. Martin has gone on record saying had he stayed on at South Carolina, he believes Jackson would have eventually signed with the Gamecock program. Martin is counting on his long relationship with GG and the Jackson family and his vision for UMass basketball to perhaps give Jackson a seventh option as he prepares to make a decision on his destination.
Jackson's original list of finalists were South Carolina, Duke, North Carolina, Auburn, Georgetown and the G-League ignite. New South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris has visited the 6-9 Jackson and made him a priority as he looks to restock the South Carolina roster.