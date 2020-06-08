Gray Collegiate Academy guard makes his college choice

Chase McDuffie will take his talents to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

He's been a part of the three-peat at GCA.

Gray Collegiate Academy shooting guard Chase McDuffie will look to close out his career by winning four consecutive Class 2A state championships.

But McDuffie already has his plans set for the 2021-2022 season and beyond. McDuffie announced on Twitter Wednesday night he has verbally committed to play hoops at North Carolina A&T.