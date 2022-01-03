Monday Night High School Playoffs

Several Midlands teams punch their respective ticket to the state finals which begin Thursday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

The state championship matchups for high school basketball is coming into focus after Monday's action at Bob Jones University in Greenville and the Florence Center in the Pee Dee.

In Greenville, the Gray Collegiate Academy boys earned a return trip to the finals with a 68-45 win over Andrew Jackson. GCA won three consecutive state titles from 2018-2020. This will be a battle of the top two teams in Class 2A as York Prep is ranked first, with Gray Collegiate Academy ranked second in the most recent South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association rankings.

In Class 3A girls action, it will be an All-Midlands final as W.J. Keenan faces Camden in a battle of the top two teams in the state. W.J. Keenan is ranked first in the state while Camden is second. The Raiders defeated Southside 62-52 in the Upper State final, while Camden won the Lower State title with a 47-33 win over Bishop England. Camden is making its first appearance in the state finals since 1982.

In Class 3A boys, Orangeburg-Wilkinson is back in the state finals for the first time since winning it all in 1982. The Bruins defeated Oceanside Collegiate 52-40. They will face Blue Ridge who defeated W.J. Keenan 52-45.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

SCHSL Playoffs

Semifinal

Class AA

Gray Collegiate Academy 68, Andrew Jackson 45

York Prep 61, Wade Hampton (H) 41

Class AAA

Blue Ridge 52, W.J. Keenan 45

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 52, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

SCHSL Playoffs

Semifinal

Class AA

Andrew Jackson 45, Silver Bluff 40

Christ Church Episcopal 54, Landrum 39

Class AAA

Camden 47, Bishop England 33