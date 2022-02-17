x
High School

Thursday Night High School Hoops

Scores from playoff games around the state plus highlights from the Lower Richland girls team which rolls into the 2nd round with an impressive win over Pendleton.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

SCHSL Playoffs

First Round

    

Class A

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 70, Timmonsville 38

Baptist Hill 68, East Clarendon 59

C.A. Johnson 64, Blackville-Hilda 56

Calhoun Falls 68, Lewisville 49

Carvers Bay 64, St. John's 40

Denmark-Olar 66, Ridge Spring-Monetta 34

Estill 64, Lake View 46

Great Falls 85, Allendale-Fairfax 40

Hannah-Pamplico 57, Bethune-Bowman 41

Johnsonville 73, Bridges 51

Scott's Branch 58, Military Magnet Academy 38

Wagener-Salley 66, Governors School 59

Whale Branch 54, Hemingway 49

    

Class AA

Abbeville 77, Chesnee 60

Andrew Jackson 91, Eau Claire 29

Christ Church Episcopal 75, Newberry 49

Kingstree 66, Central 60

Latta 63, Barnwell 59

Marion 70, Timberland 61

Philip Simmons 93, Silver Bluff 53

Saluda 54, Cheraw 36

St. Joseph 46, Crescent 27

Wade Hampton (H) 80, Lake Marion 55

Woodland 64, Edisto 45

    

Class AAAA

A.C. Flora 57, Catawba Ridge 41

Beaufort 57, North Myrtle Beach 49

Greenville 73, Walhalla 56

Hartsville 54, Hilton Head Island 50, OT

Irmo 71, Indian Land 60

James Island 52, Darlington 44

Laurens 39, Easley 35

North Augusta 59, Myrtle Beach 38

South Aiken 52, May River 49

Travelers Rest 67, Greenwood 33

West Florence 89, Airport 60

Westside 59, Eastside 39

Wilson 62, Aiken 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

SCHSL Playoffs

First Round

    

Class AAA

Bishop England 81, Manning 33

Blue Ridge 83, Union County 32

Camden 77, Hanahan 21

Fairfield Central 33, D.W. Daniel 28

Loris 65, Gilbert 8

Powdersville 49, Woodruff 37

Southside 78, Chapman 47

W.J. Keenan 84, Belton-Honea Path 34

Waccamaw 49, Fox Creek 27

Wren 57, Mid-Carolina 38

    

Class AAAAA

Cane Bay 60, Fort Dorchester 28

Clover 43, Ridge View 29

Dutch Fork 70, Carolina Forest 27

J.L. Mann 66, James F. Byrnes 55

Lexington 50, St. James 23

Mauldin 57, Riverside 51

Northwestern 43, Gaffney 38

Rock Hill 70, Nation Ford 28

Socastee 43, River Bluff 28

Spring Valley 49, Fort Mill 36

Summerville 59, Berkeley 31

Wando 66, R.B. Stall 53

    

In Other News

Lower Richland 56, Pendleton 21