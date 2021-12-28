Monday night high school hoops

LEXINGTON, S.C. — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 51, Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 49
Barnwell 67, Estill 58
Charlotte Christian, N.C. 66, Blythewood 62
D.W. Daniel 72, Washington, Ga. 56
Dixie 64, Emerald 38
Don Bosco Prep, N.J. 53, Porter-Gaud 29
Dorman 91, Abingdon, Va. 27
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 57, Williston-Elko 51
Irmo 68, W.J. Keenan 57
J.L. Mann 61, Abbeville 52
Jefferson, Ga. 73, Greer 53
Lexington 52, River Bluff 39
Mauldin 90, Greenwood 60
Milton, Ga. 86, Socastee 48
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 74, Ashley Ridge 41
Riverside 60, Conway 54
Saluda 54, Clinton 50
South Aiken 68, Lake Marion 64
Wade Hampton (G) 72, Brookland-Cayce 70, OT
Westside 68, Eastside 40
York Prep 50, Northwood Temple, N.C. 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
McCormick vs. Laurens, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
1 of 1, N.C. 83, Timberland 56
Hammond 48, Midland Valley 40
Hart County, Ga. 66, Abbeville 22
Hartsville 65, C.E. Murray 33
Legacy Charter 60, Irmo 16
Legion Collegiate 48, Walker Valley, Tenn. 35
Lower Richland 48, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 36