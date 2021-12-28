x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Monday night high school hoops

Scores from around the state plus highlights from the Chick-fil-A Classic which tipped off Monday at River Bluff High School.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 51, Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 49

Barnwell 67, Estill 58

Charlotte Christian, N.C. 66, Blythewood 62

D.W. Daniel 72, Washington, Ga. 56

Dixie 64, Emerald 38

Don Bosco Prep, N.J. 53, Porter-Gaud 29

Dorman 91, Abingdon, Va. 27

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 57, Williston-Elko 51

Irmo 68, W.J. Keenan 57

J.L. Mann 61, Abbeville 52

Jefferson, Ga. 73, Greer 53

Lexington 52, River Bluff 39

Mauldin 90, Greenwood 60

Milton, Ga. 86, Socastee 48

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 74, Ashley Ridge 41

Riverside 60, Conway 54

Saluda 54, Clinton 50

South Aiken 68, Lake Marion 64

Wade Hampton (G) 72, Brookland-Cayce 70, OT

Westside 68, Eastside 40

York Prep 50, Northwood Temple, N.C. 34

    

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

McCormick vs. Laurens, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

    

1 of 1, N.C. 83, Timberland 56

Hammond 48, Midland Valley 40

Hart County, Ga. 66, Abbeville 22

Hartsville 65, C.E. Murray 33

Legacy Charter 60, Irmo 16

Legion Collegiate 48, Walker Valley, Tenn. 35

Lower Richland 48, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 36

    

In Other News

Highlights from Monday's action at the Chick-fil-A Classic