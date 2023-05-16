Camden 5-star prospect earns spot on USA Women's U19 National Team

Joyce Edwards will be on the court with some of the best players in the country as part of a Team USA contingent which will compete in Madrid.

CAMDEN, S.C. — One of the most decorated players in the history of Camden athletics will take her talents to an international stage.

Camden junior forward Joyce Edwards is one of the 12 athletes named to the 2023 USA Women's U19 National Team which will compete in the FIBA U19 Women's World Cup coming up July 15-23 in Madrid, Spain.

The state's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, Edwards averaged 28.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.9 assists and 2.6 blocks this past season as she helped lead the Camden girls program to its first state championship since 1981. In the 3A state title game against Wren, the 5-star prospect played like it as she scored 33 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had five steals in the win.

The 6-3 Edwards also went over the 3,000-point mark in her career during that state title contest.

Also on the U19 National Team is South Carolina rising sophomore Chloe Kitts who will make her second appearance for USA Basketball, after her stint on the 2022 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup gold medal team.