One of the top players in the country, Julian Phillips includes Clemson in his list of 10 finalists for his signature.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The second-ranked basketball prospect in the state of South Carolina announced this week the 10 schools he is now considering.

Julian Phillips had a host of offers but has narrowed his choice down to Clemson, Alabama, Kansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU Tennessee, UCLA, Virginia and Southern Cal.