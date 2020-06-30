Former Gamecock Ashley Bruner hired by Gray Collegiate Academy

Ashley Bruner, a former All-SEC player at South Carolina under Dawn Staley, was named this week as an assistant coach at Gray Collegiate Academy.
Bruner, who recently wrapped up a successful playing career overseas, will join a program which has won the last three Class 2A state championships.
Bruner played under Staley from 2009-2013, earning second team All-SEC honors in her senior season. She left having played 128 games which ranks fourth all-time in the program.
Basketball is the family business as she has two brothers who are currently playing collegiately.
Former Spring Valley standout Jordan Bruner was at Yale but will play his final season at Alabama. Tommy Bruner was a part of two state titles at Gray Collegiate Academy and this past season at USC Upstate, he was named the Big South Freshman of the Year.