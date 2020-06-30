Former Gamecock Ashley Bruner hired by Gray Collegiate Academy

A second former Gamecock under Dawn Staley will be coaching for a boys program in the Midlands.

Ashley Bruner, a former All-SEC player at South Carolina under Dawn Staley, was named this week as an assistant coach at Gray Collegiate Academy.

Bruner, who recently wrapped up a successful playing career overseas, will join a program which has won the last three Class 2A state championships.

Bruner played under Staley from 2009-2013, earning second team All-SEC honors in her senior season. She left having played 128 games which ranks fourth all-time in the program.

Basketball is the family business as she has two brothers who are currently playing collegiately.