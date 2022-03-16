GG Jackson earns the state's highest individual honor

Ridge View forward has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Back in the day when Lower Richland basketball was "Must See TV", Stanley Roberts was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year in 1987 and 1988.

In 2022, another high profile big earns the top individual honor as Ridge View forward GG Jackson has earned that award.

The 6-9 Jackson is rated by Rivals and On3 as the country's top-ranked power forward for the Class of 2023. This past season, Jackson averaged nearly 23 points and 11 rebounds as Ridge View captured its first Class 5A state championship.

Jackson recently listed his top six destinations after high school - Auburn, Duke, G-League, Georgetown, North Carolina and South Carolina.