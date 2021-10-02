Spring Valley basketball coach is retiring

Perry Dozier is leaving the bench after 15 seasons in charge of the Spring Valley basketball program.

Dozier has been in charge of the Spring Valley boys basketball for the past 15 seasons. He led the Vikings to the 2016 4A Upper State Finals where they lost to eventual state champion Byrnes.

Perry and his twin brother Terry both played at South Carolina under head coach George Felton. His son PJ and daughter Asia both carried on the family tradition by playing basketball at South Carolina. PJ is currently with the Denver Nuggets, while Asia is in her first season as the head coach at Cardinal Newman. Both PJ and Asia had stellar careers at Spring Valley before embarking on their college careers.