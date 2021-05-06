River Bluff's Myles Jenkins signs with Anderson University

Gator senior who helped lead the basketball program to its first state championship is headed to the Upstate to play in the South Atlantic Conference.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A total of 17 River Bluff athletes took part in a signing ceremony including four of the five starters on the Gator boys basketball team which in March, captured its first state championship.

One of the signees is Myles Jenkins, the former News19 Player of the Week and Gator guard/wing who scored 31 points in that March victory over Dorman.

Jenkins signed with Anderson University which means he will stay in state and compete against the likes of Newberry College and Coker University in the South Atlantic Conference.

Another former News19 Player of the Week on the basketball team, Malachi Reeves, has signed with Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. Reeves hopes after a year developing there, he will get a call from a college or university closer to home. Like Jenkins, Reeves played in the North-South All Star Game.

Other basketball sginees for the Gators included Landon Stills with Columbia International University and Grayson Renner with Newberry College.