River Bluff makes history, upsets Dorman to win 5A title

Myles Jenkins scored 31 points to lead River Bluff to a 57-45 win over Dorman in the Class AAAAA state championship at the USC Aiken Convocation. It's the first state championship for the River Bluff basketball program.

Dorman had been ranked second in Class 5A behind River Bluff in the most recent state rankings. The Cavaliers had won the last four state championships in Class 5A. But River Bluff, who had never made it to the 5A semi-finals, defeated 2020 state runner-up Dutch Fork in the Lower State championship to earn a spot in the finals against Dorman.

This was also the second straight year two members of the Bailey Harris coaching tree squared off in the 5A finals.