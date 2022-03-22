Dozier steps down as Cardinal Newman basketball coach

Former Spring Valley and South Carolina guard leaves Cardinal Newman with two state titles in her two seasons.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If Cardinal Newman wins a fifth consecutive SCISA 3A girls state championship, a third head coach in that span will be leading the effort.

Asia Dozier, who has been in charge of that program for the past two seasons, is stepping down. She made that announcement on Twitter.

Dozier is a former Spring Valley guard who closed out her high school career with back-to-back 4A state championships and the state's Gatorade Player of the Year award in her senior season.

She went on to play for Dawn Staley at South Carolina where she was a team captain and in the 2014-2015 season, she set the program's single-season record for games played with 37.

Dozier's first head coaching job was in Rock Hill at Legion Collegiate. She spent one season there before coming back to Columbia to take over at Cardinal Newman where Molly Moore was also stepping down after leading Cardinal Newman to back-to-back state championships.