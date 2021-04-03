Class 5A girls state championship game postponed

AIKEN, S.C. — The South Carolina High School League has announced the AAAAA Girls State Basketball Championship between Clover High School and Sumter High School has been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus. The reason is due to COVID-19 issues within the Clover program.



"We are working with both Clover High and Sumter High administration to confirm an appropriate venue to complete this year's Basketball State Championships. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding to do what is best for both the student-athletes as well as their dedicated fan base," said SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton in a statement.



The game, originally set for 12 p.m. on Friday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, will be rescheduled once a venue has been reserved and the teams can confirm their ability to compete. The make-up date will be scheduled no later than Saturday, March 20.