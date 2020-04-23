During his playing days at South Carolina, Carlos Powell had a winning personality that was backed up by his effectiveness on the court. He was an All-SEC selection and the MVP of the 2005 NIT Tournament.

Powell will bring that winning formula back to his alma mater. He was named Wednesday as the new head coach at Wilson High School in Florence where he was an All-State player and region player of the year.

This past season, Powell was an assistant coach at Ridge View which won its third consecutive 4A state championship. He was also the head junior varsity coach.

Powell finished his career with the Gamecocks as the program's eighth all-time leiading scorer with 1,541 points. Powell was on NBA training camp rosters with the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns before playing in the old CBA and what is now the NBA G League. He also played 10 years overseas and has been an annual participant in the SC Pro-Am.