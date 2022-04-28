GG Jackson will play for North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this month, North Carolina's incredible run through the NCAA Tournament ended with a loss to Kansas in the championship game. GG Jackson wants to play a role in helping the Tar Heels maintain their role as one of college basketball's blue bloods.
On Wednesday at a news conference at his school, Ridge View junior forward publicly committed to play at North Carolina. Jackson pulled out a North Carolina cap and later donned blue sneakers which means he was dressed in UNC colors from head to toe.
The 6-9 Jackson is the top power forward in the country for the Class of 2023, according to Rivals. The website 247 Sports has Jackson at #2 nationally for pwoer forwards. Jackson chose UNC over finalists Auburn, Duke, Georgetown, the Overtime Elite Professional League and South Carolina. Former Gamecock head coach Frank Martin, who has had a strong relationship with the Jackson family, offered GG. Martin is now the head coach at UMass. But in the end, Jackson went with one of college basketball's most storied programs, marking the first of two big decisions for Jackson who must decide if he will play his senior season elsewhere or remain at Ridge View. If he does decide to play his final season at another school, it would likely be Oak Hill Academy which is led by former Ridge View head coach Yerrick Stoneman who led the Blazers to four state championships during his tenure.