GG Jackson will play for North Carolina

The 6-9 Jackson is the top power forward in the country for the Class of 2023, according to Rivals. The website 247 Sports has Jackson at #2 nationally for pwoer forwards. Jackson chose UNC over finalists Auburn, Duke, Georgetown, the Overtime Elite Professional League and South Carolina. Former Gamecock head coach Frank Martin, who has had a strong relationship with the Jackson family, offered GG. Martin is now the head coach at UMass. But in the end, Jackson went with one of college basketball's most storied programs, marking the first of two big decisions for Jackson who must decide if he will play his senior season elsewhere or remain at Ridge View. If he does decide to play his final season at another school, it would likely be Oak Hill Academy which is led by former Ridge View head coach Yerrick Stoneman who led the Blazers to four state championships during his tenure.