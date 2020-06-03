For the third time since 2017, Dutch Fork and Dorman are playing for a 5A state championship.

The football teams have put on quite the shows of late. In 2017, heavily favored Dutch Fork needed a defensive stand on a two-point conversion to hold off Dorman.

This past season, Dutch Fork was once again the heavy favorite but again, Cavalier head coach Dave Gutshall had his team ready to play and the contest went to overtime with the Silver Foxes winning it on a Ty Olenchuck to Jalin Hyatt touchdown pass.

Now the roles are reversed. Dutch Fork is the underdog to a Dorman team which has won the last three 5A state championships. Cavalier head basketball coach Thomas Ryan is also the analyst for Dorman football on the radio in the Upstate so he has seen first hand what can happen when the underdog brings its A-game. Ryan says his good friend and fellow Lexington alum Bret Jones will have his team ready to play and admits his team could be in trouble if it doesn't bring its best to the Colonial Life Arena.

The Dutch Fork boys last made a trip to the state finals in 2003. Tipoff is set for tonight at 8:30 p.m.