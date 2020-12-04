The South Carolina State men's basketball program has picked up a commitment from the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A player of the year.

Latavian Lawrence, who back in March was a part of Gray Collegiate Academy's state championship team, has verbally committed to South Carolina State.

In his one season in the War Eagle program, Lawrence averaged 12.points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals per game. The 6-5 Lawrence can play shooting guard or small forward for head coach Murray Garvin.