A.C. Flora defeats Irmo, advances to state championship game

GREENVILLE, S.C. — In the third matchup of the season between two of the premier programs in the state, fourth-ranked A.C. Flora defeated top-ranked Irmo 43-37 to win the Class 4A Upper State title Tuesday night at Bob Jones University.
The win sends A.C. Flora to the state championship where the Falcons will meet Wilson Saturday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center. Wilson is coached by former Gamecock Carlos Powell.
CP Parker led the Falcons with 11 points. Dylan Williams paced Irmo with 18 points. Irmo played its second straight game without starting guard Juice Kiett, the playmaker has been absent for undisclosed reasons.
The Falcons are back in the state finals for the first time since 2016 when current Gamecock James Reese V helped A.C. Flora defeat Midland Valley for the title. ACF head coach Joshua Staley will be making his third appearance in the finals with A.C. Flora after leading the Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls to three appearances in the finals during his time with that program before he made his way to Forest Drive.