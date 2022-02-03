A.C. Flora defeats Irmo, advances to state championship game

In a battle of the top two teams in Class 4A, A.C. Flora pulled out a 43-37 win over Irmo in the Upper State finals.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — In the third matchup of the season between two of the premier programs in the state, fourth-ranked A.C. Flora defeated top-ranked Irmo 43-37 to win the Class 4A Upper State title Tuesday night at Bob Jones University.

The win sends A.C. Flora to the state championship where the Falcons will meet Wilson Saturday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center. Wilson is coached by former Gamecock Carlos Powell.

CP Parker led the Falcons with 11 points. Dylan Williams paced Irmo with 18 points. Irmo played its second straight game without starting guard Juice Kiett, the playmaker has been absent for undisclosed reasons.