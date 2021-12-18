Lower Richland retires the jersey of Stanley Roberts

Roberts starred at Lower Richland in the late 1980s before playing at LSU and the NBA.

HOPKINS, S.C. — He still stands 7-1 and draws a crowd.

Back in the day, Stanley Roberts helped Lower Richland basketball win state titles in 1987 and 1988. He then went to LSU where he played with a guy named Shaq.

A 14-year professional career followed, with roughly a decade spent in the NBA.

On Friday, Roberts was back at the Diamond Mine for a special ceremony. At halftime of the game with Brookland-Cayce, Roberts was joined at center court with his former teammates and coaches for the retirement of his #53 jersey.

Roberts still lives in Baton Rouge, joking his old college coach, Dale Brown, won't let him leave. He currently works as a recruiter for Anthem insurance and he serves as an assistant basketball coach at a 1A school in Baton Rouge.

But long before Roberts left the Palmetto State, he was a part of a special time in high school hoops, back when Lower Richland basketball was a hot ti ticket. Why else would games against Eau Claire have to be played at a sold out Carolina Coliseum. Think Ric Flair versus Dusty Rhodes at the Township Auditorium. That was Lower Richland and Eau Claire basketball in the 80s.