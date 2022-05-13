5-star prospect from Blythewood will play at Tennessee

Julian Phillips made his college choice official Thursday afternoon by choosing the Volunteers o over South Carolina, Auburn and the G-League.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Blythewood native and 5-star prospect Julian Phillips will take his talents to Rocky Top.

With a simple reveal of a Tennessee hat, Phillips made his announcement Thursday in Blythewood surrounded by family and friends.

Ranked as the #6 small forward in the country for the class of 2022 by Rivals, Phillips starred at Blythewood High School before playing his senior season at Link Prep Academy in Missouri.

He originally committed to LSU in October but backed off of that after head coach Will Wade was let go in March.