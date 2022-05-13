5-star prospect from Blythewood will play at Tennessee

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Blythewood native and 5-star prospect Julian Phillips will take his talents to Rocky Top.
With a simple reveal of a Tennessee hat, Phillips made his announcement Thursday in Blythewood surrounded by family and friends.
Ranked as the #6 small forward in the country for the class of 2022 by Rivals, Phillips starred at Blythewood High School before playing his senior season at Link Prep Academy in Missouri.
He originally committed to LSU in October but backed off of that after head coach Will Wade was let go in March.
With Phillips coming to Knoxville, that will put two Palmetto State natives on the Tennessee roster as he will join Charleston's Josiah Jordan-James, a Porter Gaud graduate. James did announce in April he is going through the NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility.