South Carolina signee receives some heavy hardware

Atlanta's Raven Johnson receives her Naismith Player of the Year trophy.

ATLANTA — South Carolina signee Raven Johnson was formally presented with her Jersey Mike's Naismith Player of the Year trophy Monday at her school.

Johnson, who starred at Atlanta's Westlake High School, is rated as the second-ranked prospect in the country. The 5-8 guard ended her career with four consecutive state championships and she was also named "Miss Georgia Basketball".

This past season, Johnson averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.7 steals per game. She joins current Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson as the second Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year winner to have signed with South Carolina.