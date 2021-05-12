x
Former South Carolina assistant named Spring Valley basketball coach

Cypheus Bunton came to Columbia as part of the Darrin Horn staff at South Carolina. He has been an assistant at Spring Valley for the last nine seasons.
Former South Carolina assistant basketball coach Cypheus Bunton has been on the Spring Valley staff since the 2012-2013 season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's not everyday a high school can land a head basketball coach with Power 5 experience but Spring Valley has done just that.

The Vikings have promoted assistant coach Cypheus Bunton to head boys basketball coach. His hiring was approved Tuesday night by the Richland 2 school board.

Bunton has been a Spring Valley assistant for the past nine seasons. He replaces Perry Dozier, Sr. who retired in February when the season ended.

Before his stop at Spring Valley, Bunton was a South Carolina assistant under former head basketball coach Darrin Horn who spent four seasons in charge of the Gamecock program. Bunton and Horn were Western Kentucky teammates in the mid-1990s and Bunton was on Horn's staff at WKU, subsequently following Horn to South Carolina. When Horn was let go, the coaching staff went off in different directions but Bunton stayed in Columbia and nearly 10 years later, that decision has led Bunton to his first head coaching job.