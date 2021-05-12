Former South Carolina assistant named Spring Valley basketball coach

Before his stop at Spring Valley, Bunton was a South Carolina assistant under former head basketball coach Darrin Horn who spent four seasons in charge of the Gamecock program. Bunton and Horn were Western Kentucky teammates in the mid-1990s and Bunton was on Horn's staff at WKU, subsequently following Horn to South Carolina. When Horn was let go, the coaching staff went off in different directions but Bunton stayed in Columbia and nearly 10 years later, that decision has led Bunton to his first head coaching job.