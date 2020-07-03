Bailey Harris has gone a full season without coaching basketball at Lexington High School, a position he held for more than 30 years.

But besides winning two state titles and 637 games, Harris has paved the way for former players who have now gone into the business.

On Friday, two of those former WIldcats were at the Colonial Life Arena leading their respective teams in the Class AAAAA state championship.

In addition to playing for Harris, Dutch Fork head coach Bret Jones is a former Lexington assistant under Harris and was on the Wildcat bench when they won the 1996 state championship. Dorman head coach Thomas Ryan was an assistant under Jones at White Knoll before taking over at Aiken. He is now in charge of a Dorman program which has now on four consecutive state championships in Class 5A.

On the bench, former Wildcat Zach Richardson is on the Dorman staff, likewise for Jason Cochcroft who works under Jones at Dutch Fork - making the 2020 5A state championship a shining example of the Bailey Harris coaching legacy. Harris said afterwards he was going to be a winner regardless of which team won. He says he wasn't only rooting for both men to coach their teams to the best of their abilities.