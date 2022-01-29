Columbia High School puts a special name on the gymnasium wall

Hall of Fame coach Bobby Young won five state championships in 38 seasons as the head girls coach at Columbia High School whose gym is now named in his honor.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In his 38 seasons as the head girls basketball coach at Columbia High School, Bobby Young built a Hall of Fame resume with 641 wins and five state championships.

Young, who retired in 2020, was back at the school Friday night where he headlined a ceremony to name the Columbia High School gymnasium in his honor.

Wearing a special letterman's jacket which was presented to him, Young was joined by a few hundred of his closest friends which included former players, coaches who he competed against and local dignitaries. At halftime of the Columbia-Batesburg Leesville girls basketball game, Young's name was unveiled in big letters on the wall of the gymnasium, a permanent reminder of the impact the Coach made during his Hall of Fame career with the Capitals.

“This night is not for me. It is for the players,” Young said.

“I did not win one championship, did not win one tournament, I did not shoot, I didn’t rebnd, didn’t make a pass. The players did. This should be their night. But as I said a few minutes ago, I will take it.”