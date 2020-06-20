Cardinal Newman guard commits to Coker University

Thomas Tyler comes from a winning program that has set the standard in SCISA for the past two seasons.

The Cardinal Newman basketball program has been drawing interest from college coaches from every level and one of its key guards has committed to Coker University.

Thomas Tyler, the starting point guard for the Cardinals, committed to Coker earlier this week.

Tyler averaged 14 points, three rebounds and three assists this past season for a team which has won the last two SCISA 3A state championships.