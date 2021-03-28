Midlands players shine at North-South All-Star Game

The top senior basketball players in the state were on the court for the North-South All-Star Game.

CAYCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association held its annual North-South All-Star Game and the court at Brookland-Cayce High School was loaded with high-caliber players.

River Bluff forward Myles Jenkins, who scored 31 points a few weeks ago in the 5A state championshp, earned MVP honors for the South Team as he scored 14 points. Jenkins is a former News19 Player of the Week. His Gator teammate Malachi Reeves, this week's News19 Player of the Week, was also on the South team as they played their final high school game. Both Jenkins and Reeves will leave a lasting legacy as key players in the first state championship in the history of River Bluff boys basketball.

Other Midlands players of note included A.C. Flora's Robert McCray V who is headed to Wake Forest and Chase McDuffie, a Gray Collegiate Academy guard who will play at North Carolina A&T. Both McCray and McDuffie played for the North team who defeated the South 112-96.