The top-rated prospect in South Carolina will not be leaving the Upstate.

Dorman power forward P.J. Hall committed to Clemson Wednesday, choosing the Tigers over Florida and Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Georgia Tech were also in the mix but the previous three schools made the final cut.

Hall’s sister Thayer is a sophomore volleyball player at Florida. Virginia Tech is coached by former Wofford head coach Mike Young, who was a Wofford assistant when Hall’s Dad Jerome played for the Terriers in the early ’90s.

But the 6-9 Hall chose to stay close to home even though he admitted growing up, he wasn't a Clemson fan or a fan of one particular school.

But his official visit and Brad Brownell's recruiting pitch put the Tigers out in front and now, Hall becomes the highest rated commit for Brownell at Clemson. Hall is a top-65 national prospect in the 2020 class according to several recruiting services and ranked as high as the No. 60 overall player in the country by ESPN. 247 Sports ranks him 61st overall nationally.

Hall averaged 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for Dorman who won a third consecutive 5A state championship. He becomes the first commitment for Clemson in the 2020 class.