South Carolina signee Talaysia Cooper is a part of surprise jersey retirement

East Clarendon point guard and South Carolina signee Talaysia Cooper had a Senior Night that she will not soon forget .

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Talaysia Cooper's week has been highlighted by winning a trip to Chicago in March and having her jersey retired.

Just days after she was selected to compete in the McDonald's All-American Game in Chicago coming up in March, Cooper's Senior Night at East Clarendon also featured the retirement of her #10 jersey.

A South Carolina signee, Cooper is a five-star point guard prospect who is ranked among the top 20 prospects nationally. Her future coach at Carolina made the trip to Turberville for the special presentation which was designed to be a surprise but seeing Dawn Staley there alerted Cooper that this was not going to be a typical Senior Night.

Cooper and the Wolverines defeated C.E. Murray 66-27 and Cooper would eclipse the 3,000 point mark for her career. Her final stat line Friday night was 27 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.