Saluda makes history, wins first state title in girls hoops

The Saluda Tigers defeated Silver Bluff 61-41 in the Class AA state championship. It's the first title for the girls basketball program at Saluda.

AIKEN, S.C. — Kalisha Hill recorded game highs of 34 points and 20 rebounds to lead Saluda to a 61-41 victory over Silver Bluff in the Class 2A girls state championship game at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

It is the first state title for that program which was in the state finals for the first time since 1954.

Mya Carroll added 10 points and Tiara Daniels chipped in nine points for the Tigers who lost to Christ Church in the 2020 2A Upper State finals.