W.J. Keenan guard gets an offer from the Gamecocks

Jazian Gortman has now received two offers from Power 5 schools and both are in the Carolinas

The trajectory for W.J. Keenan guard Jazian Gortman is pointed in the right direction.

The 6-1 combo guard has already picked up an offer from Wake Forest and now the SEC has started calling as South Carolina has offered the rising junior.

Gortman, who has been a part of the Raiders' repeat as Class 3A state champions, has been equally affective shooting the ball from long range, driving in the paint of distributing the ball to his teammates.