High School

Thursday Night Hoops

Scores from around the state on the final Thursday of the regular season plus highlights from an important game involving Dutch Fork.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aiken 58, Midland Valley 43

Barnwell 69, Silver Bluff 59

Cane Bay 69, Berkeley 52

Carolina Forest 81, Sumter 69

Catawba Ridge 90, Indian Land 69

Cathedral Academy 67, Lowcountry Wildcats 30

Dutch Fork 46, Chapin 45

Lexington 52, Wilson 51

Liberty Heights, N.C. 89, Comenius 49    

St. Joseph 52, Crescent 49

W.J. Keenan 63, Chester 49

White Knoll 55, Chapin 52

    

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Blythewood 43, Ridge View 38

Lower Richland 54, Mid-Carolina 34

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Fox Creek 29

Palmetto Scholars Academy 67, Baptist Hill 59