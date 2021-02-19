Thursday Night Hoops

COLUMBIA, S.C. — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aiken 58, Midland Valley 43
Barnwell 69, Silver Bluff 59
Cane Bay 69, Berkeley 52
Carolina Forest 81, Sumter 69
Catawba Ridge 90, Indian Land 69
Cathedral Academy 67, Lowcountry Wildcats 30
Dutch Fork 46, Chapin 45
Lexington 52, Wilson 51
Liberty Heights, N.C. 89, Comenius 49
St. Joseph 52, Crescent 49
W.J. Keenan 63, Chester 49
White Knoll 55, Chapin 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Blythewood 43, Ridge View 38
Lower Richland 54, Mid-Carolina 34
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Fox Creek 29
Palmetto Scholars Academy 67, Baptist Hill 59