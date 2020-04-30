Cardinal Newman has named former Spring Valley and Gamecock guard/forward Asia Dozier as its new varsity girls head basketball coach.

Dozier spent the last season as the head coach at Legion Charter Academy.

The former News19 Player of the Week graduated from Spring Valley High School in 2012, where she lettered as a four-year varsity basketball captain. During her high school career, she was a two-time state champion, selected as South Carolina Miss Basketball, Gatorade Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American Nominee in her senior year.

She signed with South Carolina and left her career as a three-year team captain and ended up being a part of three SEC Championship teams with a Final Four appearance in 2015.

Dozier went on to be a graduate assistant at the University of Florida under current Clemson head coach Amanda Butler. She returned to South Carolina to work as an AAU coach and skill development coach/personal trainer. Last year she started the women's basketball program at Legion Collegiate Academy.

"I am beyond excited to be joining a Cardinal Newman community that has an established tradition of excellence in all walks of life!," Dozier said in a statement.

"I'm grateful for Mr. Loia, Coach Eudy and the rest of the faculty and staff for believing in my ability to elevate the women's basketball program to a national level and continue to grow the culture! I appreciate this opportunity to do what I love, and work with a great group of individuals who share my passion for providing these young student-athletes with what they want and need in order to reach their potential and achieve success on and off the court! I truly believe that we are building some-thing special... Something that our state has yet to see. The best has yet to come."

Dozier takes over a Cardinal Newman program which has won the last two SCISA 3A state championships. Cardinal Newman was in the market for a head coach after Molly Rainwater stepped down.