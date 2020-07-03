Former Gamecock forward Rolando Howell's legacy lives on.

Howell passed away in 2016 after complications from a fall which was triggered by a seizer. He was just 34. He won a state championship in 1999 at Lower Richland and was named a McDonald's All-American. He signed with South Carolina and went on to have some stellar games at the Colonial Life Arena.

On Friday, his son followed in his father's footsteps by winning a state championship in the same building where his dad played for the Gamecocks.

R.J. Howell transferred to Gray Collegiate Academy for his senior season. Gray Collegiate Academy head coach Dion Bethea was an assistant at Lower Richland under the late Carl Williams who coached Howell. While Bethea didn't coach Howell, there is still a connection with that community in Hopkins.

On Friday night, that connection came full circle as R.J. was able to experience the same thrill his father did in 1999. In the locker room celebration, Bethea made it a point to present the first medal to R.J. who admitted that it was emotional playing in the building where his father competed.