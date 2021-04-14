Caleb Gaither is headed up I-77 to Northwestern

HOPKINS, S.C. — Caleb Gaither won a state championship in his first season at Lower Richland and now he will try to do likewise at Northwestern.
Gaither was formally approved by York County School District Three Tuesday evening.
A former assistant at Lander University, South Pointe and Dorman, Gaither's first head coaching job was at Lower Richland where he won a state championship in 2017. He joins a program that is a member of a region with Midlands schools Blythewood, Spring Valley and Ridge View.