Heathwood Hall has hired one of its own as its new head girls varsity basketball coach.

Brionna Dickerson Zimmerman, a standout guard for the Highlanders from 2002-2005, will take over the program, the school announced today.

The all-time leading scorer at Heathwood Hall and the third all-time scorer in the Palmetto State with just under 3,400 career points, Zimmerman was a standout guard at South Carolina from 2006-2009. In her senior season, Zimmerman was averaging nearly 14 points per game before a knee injury ended her season and her career.

"I'm thrilled to be back home coaching for a program that helped catapult me into my playing career as well as prepared me for life," Dickerson Zimmerman said in a statement.

"I want to take the same values that I followed as a student athlete and make sure that each person on our team improves and knows that we will be all in as a family this season."

Highlander hoops has been a family affair for Zimmerman as she has two sisters who also wore the Heathwood Hall uniform. Her father, Jerome, is currently an assistant on the varsity girls team.