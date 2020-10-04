The first All-State selection for Lugoff-Elgin basketball in 17 years has made his college choice.

DeVante Johnson has committed to Coker University which is a member of the South Atlantic Conference.

A former News19 Player of the Week, Johnson rebounded from a sub-par junior season to a stellar senior season which saw him average more than 20 points and five rebounds per game. The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association named him to the All-State team, the first Demon to receive that honor since 2003.

During his senior season, Johnson hit pair of game-winning buckets at the buzzer, both from beyond the arc. Lugoff-Elgin head coach Brendon Marcell says Johnson can play both point guard and shooting guard for the Cobras.