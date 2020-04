Former Spring Valley forward Jordan Bruner will play one season in the SEC.

The graduate transfer from Yale chose Alabama over Baylor and Maryland Friday afternoon.

This past season, he averaged 10.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game and was named First Team All-Ivy League.

As a senior at Spring Valley, he helped the Vikings make it to the 4A Upper State championship where they lost 69-66 to Byrnes.